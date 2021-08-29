Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 365 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

