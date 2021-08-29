Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 42,381 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,381 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions makes up approximately 1.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.79 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

