Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 7,900 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on STC shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

