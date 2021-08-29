Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.9% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,523 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 378,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $221,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $278,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 22,211 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $658.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $662.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

