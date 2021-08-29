ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,398 shares during the period. ADTRAN comprises about 2.2% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADTRAN by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,871 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ADTRAN by 28.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 306,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after buying an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,657,000 after buying an additional 171,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

