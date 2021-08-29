Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.63.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.59.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after buying an additional 36,137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $297,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.