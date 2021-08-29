Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the July 29th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE AVK opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 70,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.