Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,318,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

GWW opened at $432.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

