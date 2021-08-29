Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of STE opened at $213.61 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $155.63 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

