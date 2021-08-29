Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $101.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $239.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

