Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 21,771 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,771 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 661.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

