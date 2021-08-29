Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 552 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $484.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $490.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.74. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 167.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

