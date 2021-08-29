Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,222 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 78.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

