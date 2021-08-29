Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,153 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amcor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,630,000 after acquiring an additional 612,259 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amcor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 585,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,566,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMCR stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

