Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $210.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.48. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

