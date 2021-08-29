Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $175,000 Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KB opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

