Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Crown by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Crown by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after buying an additional 257,198 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Crown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCK opened at $109.28 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.