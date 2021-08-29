Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $225,000 Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

