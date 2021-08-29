Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.57. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.