Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,930 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 150.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 154.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.31 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.