Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Short Interest Update

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AGHC stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09. Aeon Global Health has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

AEON Global Health Corp. engages in the development and provision of clinical services. It operates through the following segments: AEON and AHC. The AEON segment offers laboratory testing services, which includes the testing of an individual’s blood, urine or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals and the patient’s DNA profile.

