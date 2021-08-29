AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of AFCG opened at $21.31 on Thursday. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. On average, analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

