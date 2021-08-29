Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Cut by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Aflac by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Aflac by 37.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 8.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

