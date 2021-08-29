Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 1,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.
Several analysts have weighed in on AFYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.05.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Afya by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Afya by 5.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
See Also: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.