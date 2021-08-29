Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 1,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.05.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Afya by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Afya by 5.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

