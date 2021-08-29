AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

HBAN traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $15.65. 10,415,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,229,411. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.39.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

