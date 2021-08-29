Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $7,950,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Belinda J. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $154.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion and a PE ratio of -9.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 6elm Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

