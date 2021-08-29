Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,183,005 shares of company stock valued at $466,092,000. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $154.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.38. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

