Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.81. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.45.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.65. 985,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,630. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

