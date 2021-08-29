Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.97 Million

Brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to report sales of $277.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.50 million and the lowest is $271.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,950. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,875,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,883,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

