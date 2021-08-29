Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Gap Up to $36.89

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.89, but opened at $38.18. Allegiance Bancshares shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.