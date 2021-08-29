Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 18,380 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of First BanCorp. worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.