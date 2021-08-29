Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 4,060 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

