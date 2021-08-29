Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of iRobot worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRBT opened at $83.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

