Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after buying an additional 56,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $339,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $909,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,511. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.