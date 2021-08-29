Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $37.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.