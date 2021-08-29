Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $54.77. 13,213,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,450,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

