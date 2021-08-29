Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 15,088,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,989,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

