Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,732 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

CWI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 97,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,484. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

