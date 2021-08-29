Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,898. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

