Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,177. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.94. The company has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

