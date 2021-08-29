Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 43.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 19.9% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.49. 368,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,016. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.04. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

