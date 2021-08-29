Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $30,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,527,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 101,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 76,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

