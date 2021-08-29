Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Position Lifted by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.07% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 201,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.