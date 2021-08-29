Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,450,634,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

