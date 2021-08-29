American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,749,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $232.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

