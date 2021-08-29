American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.63. 2,725,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,852. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

