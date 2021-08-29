American Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. 5,895,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.