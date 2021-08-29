American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives C$4.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOT.UN. CIBC raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,528,948.35.

HOT.UN opened at C$4.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$323.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$4.74.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

