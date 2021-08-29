American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 2.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.50. 882,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.