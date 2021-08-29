American Woodmark (AMWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Woodmark stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

